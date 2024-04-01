Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Boosted by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 3.8% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $363.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,406. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $367.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.37.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

