Cathay Pacific Airways Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2549 per share by the transportation company on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

CPCAY opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, cargo terminal, and aircraft engineering services.

