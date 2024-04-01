Cathay Pacific Airways Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2549 per share by the transportation company on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.
Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance
CPCAY opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.
About Cathay Pacific Airways
