Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $182.98

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $182.98 and last traded at $181.50, with a volume of 516899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.73.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $12,640,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $1,606,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

