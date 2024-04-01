Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $657.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 11.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Celcuity by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Celcuity by 9,962.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

