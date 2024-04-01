Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Down 6.5% in March

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 16.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $3.85 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLRB. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

