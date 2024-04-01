Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.8 days.

Centamin Trading Up 0.7 %

CELTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.39. 37,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

