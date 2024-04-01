Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.8 days.
Centamin Trading Up 0.7 %
CELTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.39. 37,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.50.
Centamin Company Profile
