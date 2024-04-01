Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CNTA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.13. 198,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,097. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.38.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
