Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at $507,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNTA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.13. 198,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,097. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

