CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CEU has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.70.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$4.71 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$4.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.654979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,770. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

