CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Update

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 29th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,437,000 after buying an additional 117,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.58. 330,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,918. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

