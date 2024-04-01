CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Update

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CGG Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CGGYY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,369. CGG has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $270.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CGG had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter.

CGG Company Profile

CGG engages in the provision of data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, Latin America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

