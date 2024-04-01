Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Up 14.7% in March

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,183,600 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 29th total of 14,983,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.6 days.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Shares of CIAFF remained flat at $4.73 during midday trading on Monday. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,581. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

