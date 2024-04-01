Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Up 14.7% in March

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,183,600 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 29th total of 14,983,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.6 days.
Champion Iron Stock Performance
Shares of CIAFF remained flat at $4.73 during midday trading on Monday. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,581. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.
About Champion Iron
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Iron
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.