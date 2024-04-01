Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 0.2%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.85 and last traded at $72.23. 1,118,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,713,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 86,421,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182,467 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

