Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Down 0.2%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.85 and last traded at $72.23. 1,118,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,713,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 86,421,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,833,000 after buying an additional 8,182,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.