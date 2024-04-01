Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 948,300 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 868,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 632.2 days.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Shares of CWSRF stock remained flat at $9.04 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,457. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36.
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.