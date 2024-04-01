Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.10.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $161.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.20. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.