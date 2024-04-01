Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0214 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.