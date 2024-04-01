Chico Wealth RIA Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chico Wealth RIA boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.5% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE BA traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.91. 1,343,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,262,783. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of -51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

