Chico Wealth RIA Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Chico Wealth RIA lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chico Wealth RIA owned 0.35% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 51,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $24.94.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

