China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Up 9.7% in March

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,946,900 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the February 29th total of 11,801,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
China Feihe Price Performance
Shares of CHFLF stock traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.47. 2,792,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.47. China Feihe has a 1-year low of 0.42 and a 1-year high of 0.75.
China Feihe Company Profile
