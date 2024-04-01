China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 29th total of 1,665,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,080.8 days.

China Overseas Property Stock Performance

Shares of China Overseas Property stock remained flat at $0.77 during trading hours on Monday. China Overseas Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

