China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 29th total of 1,665,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,080.8 days.
China Overseas Property Stock Performance
Shares of China Overseas Property stock remained flat at $0.77 during trading hours on Monday. China Overseas Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.
About China Overseas Property
