China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Suntien Green Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CSGEF remained flat at 0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.39. China Suntien Green Energy has a 52-week low of 0.31 and a 52-week high of 0.41.

China Suntien Green Energy Company Profile

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

