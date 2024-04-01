Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in March

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,900 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the February 29th total of 7,668,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,155.1 days.
Chinasoft International Stock Performance
Shares of CFTLF stock remained flat at $0.59 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. Chinasoft International has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.87.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chinasoft International
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.