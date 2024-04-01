Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in March

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,900 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the February 29th total of 7,668,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,155.1 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

Shares of CFTLF stock remained flat at $0.59 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. Chinasoft International has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

