Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Raised by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 2.3% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.22. The stock had a trading volume of 117,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,762. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CB

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.