Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Raised by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 2.3% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chubb Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.22. The stock had a trading volume of 117,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,762. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
