Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $275.00 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.49 and a 200 day moving average of $243.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.