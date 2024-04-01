Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $219,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at $570,300,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at $547,234.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $33,377,747.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,300,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FLT opened at $303.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.55. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.60 and a 12-month high of $309.39.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.67.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Vehicle Payments, Corporate Payments, Lodging Payments, and Other segments.

