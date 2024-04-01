Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CSX were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CSX by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,150 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX opened at $37.38 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. TD Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

