Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 155 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

