Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 62.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 118.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 232,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 125,812 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 in the last 90 days. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $148.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $149.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.31.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

