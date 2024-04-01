Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Sysco were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.51 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.46.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.