Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CINF. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CINF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.71. 50,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,882. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.09. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

