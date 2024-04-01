Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMFree Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

About Cinedigm

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

