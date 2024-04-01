Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.79.
About Cinedigm
