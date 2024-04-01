Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $750.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTAS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $687.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $624.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.08. Cintas has a 52-week low of $438.59 and a 52-week high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $39,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

