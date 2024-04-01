Cipher Mining’s (CIFR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

CIFR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

CIFR opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 2.06.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,901,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cipher Mining by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 964,326 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 667,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 610,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

