CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading 5.1% Higher

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.34. 20,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 94,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CINT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

CI&T Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $572.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Featured Stories

