Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.00.

CLH opened at $201.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $202.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after buying an additional 182,622 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

