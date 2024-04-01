ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Down 6.0% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 347,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLIR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.98. 16,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ClearSign Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.