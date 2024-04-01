ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Down 6.0% in March

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 347,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLIR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.98. 16,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

