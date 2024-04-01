CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CMO Sells $82,500.00 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CNO traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.19. 471,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,118. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNO. StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

