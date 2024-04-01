Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC owned 4.38% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JIG stock opened at $63.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $63.61.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

