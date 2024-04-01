Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Sells 4,502 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,737,390,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEMA opened at $36.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

