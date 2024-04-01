Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on COLL. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLL opened at $38.82 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.