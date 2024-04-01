Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Comcast has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Insider Activity

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

View Our Latest Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.