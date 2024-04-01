Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.31

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.31 and last traded at $82.21, with a volume of 443745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.66.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLC. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 265.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,158,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,302,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,969,000 after buying an additional 874,800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,196,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,837,000 after buying an additional 862,169 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,359,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,529,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after buying an additional 699,675 shares during the last quarter.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

