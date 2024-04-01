Comparing Grindr (GRND) and The Competition

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Grindr to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Grindr alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -154.17% -42.87% -9.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindr and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -31.69 Grindr Competitors $9.04 billion $1.96 billion 52.41

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grindr’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

7.2% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s peers have a beta of 1.41, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grindr and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 1013 4356 10073 287 2.61

Grindr currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.46%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 9.91%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Grindr beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.