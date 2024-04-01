Comparing Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) and Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ag Growth International and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ag Growth International N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric -40.93% -22.01% -11.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Ag Growth International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ag Growth International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lion Electric 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ag Growth International and Lion Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ag Growth International currently has a consensus target price of $50.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.68%. Lion Electric has a consensus target price of $2.36, indicating a potential upside of 66.50%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Ag Growth International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ag Growth International and Lion Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ag Growth International N/A N/A N/A $1.80 25.85 Lion Electric $253.50 million 1.27 -$103.77 million ($0.46) -3.09

Ag Growth International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ag Growth International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ag Growth International beats Lion Electric on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems. It also provides portable handling equipment, such as augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and related accessories; permanent handling equipment, such as bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connectors. In addition, the company offers towers, catwalks, and ladders, as well as all-steel buildings; batch blenders, bulk scales, declining weight blenders, vertical blenders, micro-dosing systems, mixers, and milling equipment; and controllers, hazard monitoring, and monitoring and automation equipment. Its products are used in port facilities, inland grain terminals, corporate farms, fertilizer distribution sites, ethanol production, oilseed crushing, commercial feed mills, rice mills, and flour mills. The company serves farmers, agribusinesses, grain handlers, regional cooperatives, contractors, food and animal feed manufacturers, and fertilizer blenders and distributors. Ag Growth International Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

