Comparing NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Canaan has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canaan and NXP Semiconductors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $211.48 million 1.55 -$414.15 million ($2.40) -0.58 NXP Semiconductors $13.28 billion 4.76 $2.80 billion $10.71 23.00

Profitability

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Canaan and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan -195.84% -80.13% -63.43% NXP Semiconductors 21.07% 38.94% 13.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canaan and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 2 0 3.00 NXP Semiconductors 1 5 11 0 2.59

Canaan currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 203.57%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus target price of $238.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.06%. Given Canaan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canaan is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Canaan on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

