Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Up 27.8% in March

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 29th total of 845,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $187,149.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,991,471 shares in the company, valued at $199,147,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,252.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $187,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,991,471 shares in the company, valued at $199,147,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 142,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 310,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 609,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of CODI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 58,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,645. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $566.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CODI. Bank of America increased their price target on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CODI

About Compass Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.