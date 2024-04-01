Compound (COMP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $62.75 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $75.37 or 0.00108150 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $610.21 million and approximately $62.75 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,096,525 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,096,521.20600732 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 79.71117118 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 480 active market(s) with $33,734,752.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

