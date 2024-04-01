Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the February 29th total of 8,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.3 %
CAG stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
