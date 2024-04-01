Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the February 29th total of 8,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

CAG stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,473,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,372 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,380 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 75.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

