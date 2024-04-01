Confluent’s (CFLT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.56. 387,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,766. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $191,710.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 404,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $191,710.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 404,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,023,395.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,276,000 after buying an additional 647,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,994,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,881 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Confluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

