Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in March

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 29th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.6 days.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded down $9.20 on Monday, hitting $2,734.50. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,777.18 and a 1-year high of $2,942.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,760.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,444.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $15.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

Constellation Software Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.