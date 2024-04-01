Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in March

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 29th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.6 days.
Constellation Software Stock Performance
Shares of Constellation Software stock traded down $9.20 on Monday, hitting $2,734.50. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,777.18 and a 1-year high of $2,942.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,760.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,444.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $15.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 6.13%.
Constellation Software Dividend Announcement
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Software
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.